Legendary Harlem Globetrotters “Pushing the Limits” at CLA in January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will be returning to the Colonial Life Arena on January 3.

Their star-studded roster includes Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, and female stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton, and Torch George.

According to a release on Wednesday, the ALL-NEW show “Pushing the Limits” will offer a one-of-a-kind experience featuring a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high flying dunks, and a new record-breaking attempt.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 16th at 10 a.m. will be available online at harlemglobetrotters.com or ticketmaster.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.