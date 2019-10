United Auto Workers strike costing GM $600 million in profits

(CNN) – The on-going United Auto Workers strike has cost General Motors $600 million in profits.

That’s according to the Anderson Economic Group who also says the company stands to lose $90 million a day if the strike continues.

Members of the UAW have now been on strike for three weeks.

GM reports more than 9,200 workers in North America are feeling the impact of the pickett lines.