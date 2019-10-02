Will Smith has clothing line inspired by ‘Fresh Prince’



(CNN) — Will Smith is heading back to his ‘fresh prince’ roots — with the threads to match.

He’s getting into the world of Athleisure. His new clothing and accessory line is called Bel-air athletics — inspired by his hit ’90s sitcom, “the fresh prince of bel-air.”

The 26-piece limited collection is a nod to Bel Air academy — the prep school his character went to on the show.

Everything from t-shirts to socks and hats — even tracksuits.

Bel-air athletics will be available on Smith’s online shop through October 14th.