Will Smith has clothing line inspired by ‘Fresh Prince’
View this post on Instagram
Just dropped some @freshprince merch and could use a hand picking it up ???? link in bio!
(CNN) — Will Smith is heading back to his ‘fresh prince’ roots — with the threads to match.
He’s getting into the world of Athleisure. His new clothing and accessory line is called Bel-air athletics — inspired by his hit ’90s sitcom, “the fresh prince of bel-air.”
The 26-piece limited collection is a nod to Bel Air academy — the prep school his character went to on the show.
Everything from t-shirts to socks and hats — even tracksuits.
Bel-air athletics will be available on Smith’s online shop through October 14th.