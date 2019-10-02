World War II plane crashes at Connecticut airport, rescue efforts underway

By Emily Shapiro

ABC News – A World War II plane crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut on Wednesday morning, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

The vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of a runway while trying to land, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Rescue efforts are underway, according to airport officials.

“It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military,” said a statement from the FAA. “Local officials will release information about the people aboard.”

The airport — the second largest in New England — has since closed.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted: “Such an unfortunate situation with an historic aircraft. Our prayers are with everyone who was on board.”

Several of our state agencies, including @CT_STATE_POLICE and @CTDEEPNews, remain on scene responding to the accident at @Bradley_Airport. Such an unfortunate situation with an historic aircraft. Our prayers are with everyone who was on board. https://t.co/Zzn354CC6F — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 2, 2019

ABC News’ Christine Theodorou contributed to this report.