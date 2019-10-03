President Trump lashes out at Dems on day 8 of impeachment inquiry

Washington, DC (ABC News) — Wednesday President Trump lashed out at Democrats in the midst of the impeachment inquiry sparked by a phone call to the President of Ukraine in which he asked the foreign leader to investigate Joe Biden.

Democrats in Congress say they’re prepared to subpoena the White House for everything they know about the phone call and are “not fooling around” in their investigation. President Trump then took to Twitter to fire back.

Here’s ABC’s Rachel Scott.