SLED contact police departments statewide ‘out of abundance of caution’ of potential concerns over movie ‘Joker’

(ABC NEWS) —Security has stepped up across the country as the ‘Joker’ movie opens in the United States. The DC Comics villain is associated with the 2012 Aurora, Colorado movie theater shooting.

Now there are fears the new film could spark similar violence. ABC Columbia did check with area movie theaters as well as area police departments and SLED. We were told by the Columbia Police Department that off duty police officers are requested as needed.

The South Carolina Department of Law Enforcement (SLED) told us but were not able to find any specific reports of any viable threats in the Midlands but, “out of an abundance of caution and for situational awareness, SLED did contact local Police Departments and Sheriff’s Offices across the state to inform them of potential concerns related to the release of new “Joker” film.”

ABC’S Aaron Katersky has more on how the concern over the movies release is being handled on the national level.