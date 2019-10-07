2-Alarm Fire at Columbia Condominiums: Live Update

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fire Department responded to a 2-Alarm apartment fire at Briargate Condominiums Monday morning.

ABC Columbia’s Maria Szatkowski is live at the scene with updates.

As of Noon, the fire at the apartments is contained, as fire crews continue to clean up the scene.

Columbia Fire officials say this was a 2-alarm fire with at least 40 firefighters working to put out the flames.

Officials say the call came in just before 7am.

Authorities say out of the 12 units in the building, 11 were occupied and one was vacant.

Officials say smoke and flames were visible when crews first arrived on scene.

Chief Jenkins says one person did suffer a minor injury while evacuating the building.

The Richland County Fire Marshal is investigating.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.