Former SC Governor, UN Ambassador Niki Haley reacts to Presidents push to remove of troops from Syria
(ABC News) —Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations is also critiquing the Presidents decision to withdraw troops from Syria.
Monday Niki Haley released a statement saying quote,
“we must always have the backs of our allies, if we expect them to have our back. The Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS in Syria.
leaving them to die is a big mistake.”