Two separate security breaches at Florida airports raise concerns

However, the woman was reluctant to leave the aircraft at first, with passengers telling Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB that it took Delta employees at least 45 minutes to get her to leave.

“I thought maybe she had been assigned the seat by mistake,” passenger Jenni Clemons told ABC News. “So she was very blunt from the very beginning. And she just said, ‘I’m not moving.’ And she never broke her gaze from the back of the seat in front of her even when all the authorities were speaking to her.”

In a second incident, TSA says a man managed to get past security and on a plane as well, this time in Miami before he was removed.

No word on whether or not either of the individuals accused in these incidents will face charges.