Cayce firefighters battling structure fire on Oakland Avenue

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) — The Cayce Department of Public Safety is actively working a structure fire on Oakland Avenue in Cayce.

The immediate area around the structure fire at 1235 Oakland Avenue will be shut down for investigation and additional safety precautions for the next few hours.

Officials say residents should not have issues accessing their homes by cross streets and roads in the Avenues, but should be cautious to all road blocks and other safety barriers in the area.