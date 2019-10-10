Nearly 40,000 attend SC State Fair for opening day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — For the opening day of 150th anniversary of the South Carolina State Fair, this year doubled in numbers from previous years.

The fair welcomed 39,416 visitors to the fairgrounds Wednesday. That number was double last year’s opening day attendance and within 2,000 of the record set in 2014 since the fair added an extra day in 2006.

The hour-long circus shows begin at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each day under a 48-foot big top tent beside the Ellison Building near the South Gate entrance.

The South Carolina State Fair continues through Oct. 20 at Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Boulevard. There is no increase in ticket prices this year. The fair gates open at 11 a.m. Thursday.