Toddler required surgery after being sexually assaulted by her mother: Sheriff

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A Dalzell Street woman was denied bond after she was arrested for sexually assaulting her 3-year-old daughter.

Quindra Francher Pearson Flournoy, 32, is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and unlawful neglect of a child.

According to arrest warrants, Flournoy’s daughter required surgery after sustaining significant injury to her genitals on September 25.

The victim and another minor child were in Flournoy’s custody at the time of the incident.

The minors have been removed from her custody.