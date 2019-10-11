Actress, Activist Jane Fonda arrested during climate change protest at Capitol

Washington, DC (ABC News) — Academy Award winning actress Jane Fonda, 81, was arrested by police with a group of about a dozen protesters Friday after being warned repeatedly to leave the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Inspired by youth climate activists like Sweden’s Greta Thunberg, 16, who herself recently came to Washington to testify in front of Congress, Fonda, who, throughout her long career, has engaged in activism, dating as far back as the Vietnam War, recently told ABC News that while she’s in the nation’s capital, every Friday, she’ll attend “Fire Drill Friday,” a weekly event featuring scientists, celebrities and activists addressing the various facets and impacts of climate change.

One Hollywood actor so much that she brought her her cause to congress today this is 81 year old Jane Fonda the Oscar legend. She was up on Capitol Hill today pros to protest in Ireland the president but Republicans policies on climate change you see here there she says Greta whom berg. Another young activists have inspired her to take action.

During a conversation with Deputy Political Director Mary Alice Parks, Fonda said,

“I want to make a commitment to climate change that the student climate strikers have really inspired me. To do more than I’ve been doing and so why set I’m gonna get out of my conference on I’m gonna do something that. You know it’s not easy for me right now but I’m moving here and I’m going to be here through Thanksgiving and Christmas and sleet rain whatever it is. Every Friday at 11 o’clock and from the capital. We’re having an action. In our gratitude and heard the Swedish students she said we have to behave like our houses are on fire because this is a crisis…That this is this a serious. This and this is a real. This is a crisis on like anything that has ever faced humankind.”

Before being placed in handcuffs Fonda posted this brief speech to her twitter page during what was being dubbed #FireDrillFriday.