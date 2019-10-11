Trump claims on Ukraine call may stem from foreign official’s year-old request

(ABC News)- At least some of the still-unfounded claims referenced by President Donald Trump on his controversial call with Ukraine’s president in July echoed a year-old effort by a Ukrainian government official to oust the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, according to government documents reviewed by ABC News, public statements from the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and others, as well as from newly unsealed court documents.

Giuliani’s associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were indicted Thursday on campaign finance-related charges , and the charging documents filed against them describe the first known steps of a push to remove the career diplomat, Marie Yovanovitch.

Trump removed Yovanovitch from her post in Ukraine in May, but he brought her up two months later on the July 25 call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is now the subject of a House impeachment inquiry. On that call, Trump asked Zelenskiy to help Giuliani and Attorney General Bill Barr investigate still-unfounded allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden forced Ukraine to fire its head prosecutor in 2016 to “shut down” an investigation targeting the major Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which employed Biden’s son. Immediately before mentioning Biden, though, Trump raised Yovanovitch, according to a rough transcript of the call released by the White House. “The former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news so I just want to let you know that,” Trump told Zelenskiy, saying the Justice Department would “get to the bottom of it.” The story of how Yovanovitch ended up in the president’s crosshairs, however, began in the spring of 2018, when an unidentified Ukrainian government official asked Parnas for “assistance in causing the U.S. government to remove or recall” Yovanovitch, according to the charging documents unsealed Thursday against Parnas and Fruman. By January, nearly seven months after the Ukrainian official sought help from Parnas, Yovanovitch had yet to be removed. Around the same time, Giuliani was drafted into the effort, believing it could help undercut special counsel Robert Mueller’s widening investigation into whether members of Trump’s presidential campaign were coopted by Russian intelligence services.

“I got information [at the time] that a lot of the explanations for how this whole phony investigation started will be in Ukraine,” Giuliani later recalled to Fox News. “And it stems around the ambassador and the embassy being used for political purposes. So I began getting some people that were coming forward and telling me about that. And then all of a sudden, they revealed the story about Burisma and Biden’s son.”

One of the people Giuliani spoke with was Viktor Shokin, the former prosecutor fired in 2016 at the behest of Biden and other officials around the world who viewed Shokin as deeply corrupt and ineffective. At the time, Biden even threatened to withhold $1 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine if its government didn’t replace Shokin. The International Monetary Fund also threatened to withhold aid if reforms, such as Shokin’s removal, weren’t made.

In late January, Giuliani, Parnas, Fruman and others gathered in Giuliani’s New York office to interview Shokin over the phone. Shokin suggested Biden may have wanted him fired to protect Biden’s son, and he told the group that Yovanovitch was “close to Biden,” according to notes of the conversation reviewed by ABC News.

Giuliani, Parnas and Fruman also spoke with Shokin’s successor, Yuriy Lutsenko, according to the documents reviewed by ABC News. He offered a similar assessment as Shokin, according to the documents.

Yet two months later, Yovanovitch still remained as ambassador to Ukraine.

Then, in a March interview with a conservative columnist at The Hill newspaper, Lutsenko offered a new explosive allegation against Yovanovitch: In their first meeting, Lutsenko alleged, the ambassador gave him a “do-not-prosecute list” — a list of Ukrainians that the Ukrainian government could not investigate.

Lutsenko also said he had opened an investigation into whether Ukrainian officials tried to help Hillary Clinton win the 2016 presidential election by leaking a series of financial documents linking Trump’s then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, to corrupt proceeds. Lutsenko has since retracted some of his previous statements, particularly his claims about Biden.