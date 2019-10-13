COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WOLO) – Richland County deputies say a juvenile is charged for a fight during a false shooting threat at the South Carolina State Fair.

Videos posted on social media showed dozens of people running for the exits, but Richland County deputies said on Twitter no shots were fired.

Instead, State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said groups of young adults running through the fairgrounds in groups led others to think shots has been fired and call 911 and run and panic.

Smith said in a statement no serious injuries were reported, but the fair decided to close an hour early.

Fair officials say they’re requiring anyone under 18 to be with a parent at the fair after 6 p.m.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating the fight, but did not say where the juvenile is being held at this time.