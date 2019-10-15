Improvised explosive device detonates at elementary school, officials say

By Emily Shapiro and Jenna Harrison

ABC News – An improvised explosive device detonated on the playground of a Montana elementary school Tuesday, authorities said.

No one was injured, according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Students at the Rossiter Elementary School in Helena are being evacuated, the sheriff’s office said.

All Helena District 1 Schools and East Helena Schools are on lockdown and will be searched by law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

Agents with the FBI and the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) are at the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.