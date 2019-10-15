Rudy Giuliani says he won’t comply with a congressional subpoena

ABC News,

Former New York City Mayor and attorney to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, visits Fox Business Network Studios on Sept. 23, 2019, in New YorK. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

By John Santucci

ABC News – President Donald’s Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told ABC News on Tuesday he is not complying with a congressional subpoena.

Giuliani tells ABC News “if they enforce it then we will see what happens.”

Giuliani went on to tell ABC News he is no longer retaining the services of Jon Sale, who was acting as his attorney for this matter. Giuliani says that if Congress seeks to enforce a subpoena then he will retain counsel.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

Categories: National News, News, Politics

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts