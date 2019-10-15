W. Virginia home does Halloween big and bright

(ABC News)— Every October, 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins are displayed around the famed what is now being called “Pumpkin House,” which is the centerpiece of the C-K Autumn Fest, a tourist attraction and festival in the small towns of Ceredo and Kenova in West Virginia during the last weekend in October.

“Construction will begin soon on the shelves and the pumpkin carving usually starts mid-October to be ready for the Autumn Fest weekend,” one of the event organizers told ABC News.

