Prince Harry gets emotional during ‘Children Wellness ‘charity speech

(ABC News) — Prince Harry attended a child wellness charity and became choked up during an emotional speech just 5 months after he and wife, Duchess Meghan became parents to baby Archie.

Prince Harry on that stage with duchess Meghan by his side to support a charity event for children fighting the odds in every way, speaking on the setbacks, their successes,and their current health.

It was just five months ago prince Harry and along with his wife Duchess Meghan Meghan became parents. Baby Archie. During the charity event, Harry spoke to the children in attendance and became overcome with emotion as he reflected on the birth of his first child born healthy saying in part,

“Last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew we were expecting our first child. No one else did at the time, but we did, I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards and both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child, should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.”

The Prince ended his speech by saluting the parents and the children who fight every day despite their health challenges for their gift. saying , ”

I send a sense of hope and strength that no professional, no best-selling book and no amount of advice could ever give any of us. So thank you for being you.”