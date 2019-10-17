Congressman Clyburn reacts to death of friend,colleague Rep. Elijah Cummings

(ABC News) — Congressman Elijah Cummings has died at the age of 68.

Cummings, A Democrat who represented Maryland was the Chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) released a statement on the death of his longtime colleague and friend, Elijah Cummings.

The statement posted on twitter read in part,

Today we have lost a giant. @RepCummings was a public servant to his core. He served his constituents in Maryland with dignity & grace, while defending our democracy with a sense of duty & steady strength. My thoughts & prayers are with the Cummings family today and always. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) October 17, 2019

ABC’s Elizabeth Hur has more on his life and legacy to service.