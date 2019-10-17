Congressman Clyburn reacts to death of friend,colleague Rep. Elijah Cummings
(ABC News) — Congressman Elijah Cummings has died at the age of 68.
Cummings, A Democrat who represented Maryland was the Chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) released a statement on the death of his longtime colleague and friend, Elijah Cummings.
The statement posted on twitter read in part,
Today we have lost a giant. @RepCummings was a public servant to his core.
He served his constituents in Maryland with dignity & grace, while defending our democracy with a sense of duty & steady strength.
My thoughts & prayers are with the Cummings family today and always.
— James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) October 17, 2019
ABC’s Elizabeth Hur has more on his life and legacy to service.