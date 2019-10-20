South Carolina suspends Jamel Cook for “violation of team rules”

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today the South Carolina Athletics Department confirmed to ABC Columbia that the football team has suspended defensive back Jamel Cook for a violation of team rules.

This season was the first season of eligibility for Cook at South Carolina following his transfer from Southern California after his sophomore season in 2017. He’s only appeared in one game for the Gamecocks — week two against Charleston Southern.

The team has not announced a timetable for his return from suspension.