Driver miraculously survives logs through windshield that looks like a scene from ‘Final Destination’

(ABC News) — A driver was safely pulled from their vehicle after a large amount of lumber came flying into the car’s windshield.

Whitfield County Fire shared photos on Facebook of the piles of wood that slammed through the length of an SUV off of a logging truck on Cleveland Highway in Cohutta, Georgia.

According to ABC News affiliate WTVC-TV, the driver sustained only minor injuries.

Commenters on Facebook were stunned to hear that the driver was safe and the post has been shared nearly 20,000 times.

“Does this make anyone else think of the movie ‘Final Destination?’ This is legit one of my biggest fears because of that movie,” someone wrote.

“If that’s just minor injuries then that’s definitely a miracle,” another person said, echoing the sentiment of the over 245 comments.

The driver has not been identified and Whitfield County Fire did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.