Opioid companies reach tentative settlement just before landmark trial in Ohio

(Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters) A view of the statue standing in front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2019.

(The New York Times via Redux, FILE) U.S. District Judge Dan A. Polster in his courtroom at the Carl B. Stokes U.S. Courthouse, in Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2018.

(Jeff Chiu/AP, FILE) A pedestrian passes a McKesson sign on an office building in San Francisco.





OHIO (ABC News) – Hours before a landmark opioid trial was set to start in an Ohio courthouse, major drug distributors and a manufacturer agreed to a tentative settlement, according to lawyers representing the thousands of communities involved in the case.

The settlement agreement between opioid drug distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen, as well as manufacturer Teva, “will make significant progress to abate the epidemic by providing resources for and applying funds directly to necessary opioid-recovery programs,” attorneys Paul J. Hanly Jr., Paul T. Farrell Jr. and Joe Rice, the executive committee co-leads from the National Prescription Opiate Litigation, said in a statement.

The terms of the settlement were not immediately released. The preliminary settlement will resolve a majority of the cases brought against the four drug industry giants.

Cuyahoga and Summit Counties in Ohio are the first of the more than 2,700 communities as part of the National Prescription Opiate Litigation to go to trial, which was set to take place on Monday.

The attorneys, who represent Cuyahoga and Summit Counties, added that the communities have “tirelessly investigated, litigated, and prepared for the bellwether trial that would have begun today if not for this agreement. In doing so, the communities revealed facts about the roles of the opioid industry that created and fueled the opioid epidemic.”

Also during this process, “we learned that this country’s pharmacy system has played a greater role in the opioid epidemic than previously realized,” the attorneys said, adding that the two counties will continue to “litigate against pharmacy defendants.”

Cardinal Health, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen and Teva did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment Monday morning.

Earlier this month, Johnson & Johnson announced it would pay a $10 million settlement — as well as $5 million in legal fee reimbursements and a $5.4 million charitable contribution — as part of an agreement for their role in the opioid crisis in Cuyahoga and Summit Counties in Ohio.

Ohio has especially suffered from the nationwide opioid crisis. The state had the second-highest rate of drug overdose deaths involving opioids in the U.S. in 2017, according to the recent data from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Drug Abuse.

That same year, there was a rate of 38.2 deaths per 100,000 people, more than twice the average national rate of 14.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

