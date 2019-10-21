SCHP: Search for suspect after one dead in hit and run collision on I-77 in Columbia

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The S.C. Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect wanted in fatally hitting a pedestrian on I-77 early Monday morning.

The collisions happened around 7 a.m. at mile marker 12 at the Forest Drive exit. Troopers say the person was hit by the car, which kept going after the collision.

Troopers believed the suspect vehicle is an 2013 – 2018 Kia Forte 4-door sedan, silver in color. The vehicle may possibly have damage to the right front and undercarriage.

If you have any information about this collison or the vehicle in interest, contact eh S.C. Highway Patrol at 803-737-8340 or 1-800-768-1501. You may also call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.