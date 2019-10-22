Nearly a dozen parents in ‘Varsity Blues’ college admission scam face additional charges

Actress Lori Loughlin, her husband and nine other parents are now facing additional charges in the college admissions scandal.

Tuesday, a grand jury tacked on the new charges in addition to the Conspiracy charges the parents are already facing.

The eleven parents are accused of Conspiring to Commit Federal Program Bribery a charge that carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison.

Federal Program Bribery charges are in play because all of the institutions involved receive Federal assistance.