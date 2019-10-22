Will Muschamp expects RB Rico Dowdle to miss Tennessee game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock football coach Will Muschamp updated the injury status of running back Rico Dowdle Tuesday.

Dowdle sprained his knee last Saturday against Florida and isn’t expected to play this Saturday at Tennessee.

Although, he moved around at practice, Muschamp was unsure that Dowdle would be healthy enough when the Gamecocks (3-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) travel to play the Vols (2-5, 1-3).

Dowdle was hurt on the first play Saturday against Florida. Dowdle, a senior from Asheville, North Carolina, was helped to the sidelines before going to the locker room. He eventually returned to sidelines with a brace on the knee.

Muschamp says the injury does not require surgery, meaning Dowdle will return “sooner than later.”

Dowdle has 457 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.