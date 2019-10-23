Facebook CEO testifies on cryptocurrency, free expression

(ABC NEWS) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before congress Wednesday about his plans to launch a digital currency.

Zuckerberg’s testimony comes just days after Facebook revealed it had removed multiple accounts from its platform for its efforts to spread disinformation in swing states.

Lawmakers criticized Facebook’s efforts to combat disinformation and its decision not to fact check political ads.

Zuckerberg said, “The very small percent of our business that’s made up of political ads does not come anywhere close to justifying the kind of controversy that this incurs for our company.”

Zuckerberg did acknowledge that in 2016 the company had been on its back foot in terms of preventing election interference, but stressed that Facebook’s defenses against disinformation are now more sophisticated.