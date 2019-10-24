FL. police look for man accused of pouring gasoline on woman, setting her on fire

(ABC News) —A suspect who poured gasoline on a Taco Bell customer and then set them on fire is being searched for by Florida police for attempted murder after the victim was left with serious injuries.

The incident occurred Wednesday at approximately 6:18 p.m. at a Tallahassee Taco Bell restaurant when the suspect entered the establishment, doused the female victim with gasoline and then lit her on fire.

The alleged attacker has been identified as Mia Williams, 32, “who identifies as a black female,” according to a statement released by Officer Rachel Denmark of the Tallahassee Police Department.

Williams fled the scene of the crime on foot and police are currently looking for her whereabouts.

“Williams was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, tan capri styled pants, and a red wrap on her head. Williams also had several necklaces around their neck,” the statement read.

The victim, who currently remains unidentified, was taken to hospital by helicopter after suffering serious injuries.