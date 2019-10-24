President Trump lifts sanctions against Turkey “unless something happens” he’s not happy with

Washington, DC (ABC News) — President Trump lifted all sanctions previously implemented against Turkey.

The President says Turkey has informed the US it will make the five day cease-fire in Syria permanent.

The economic sanctions were imposed last week after the invasion of Kurdish held territory. President Trump says the sanctions will be lifted “unless something happens that he’s not happy with.”

The President says the announcement of a permanent cease-fire validates his widely criticized course of action regarding the Kurds in Syria.