FBI joins manhunt for a missing 14 year old VA girl

(ABC News) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is now joining the search for a missing 14-year-old girl from Virginia. The teens mother now making a tearful plea for help finding her daughter.

According to the family of the 14-year-old girl, Isabel Hicks has been missing since Monday. Authorities suspect Isabel may be with a man our ABC affiliate WRIC says the family is familiar with, 34 year old Bruce Lynch.

The FBI says he may be armed and potentially dangerous. A national manhunt now under way with police searching for a silver blue Toyota Matrix they say Lynch may be driving,with Virginia license plate VEM-9071.

Members of the Louisa, Virginia community say they are horrified by the teens disappearance and are hoping someone may know or see something that can help them bring Isabel home. Authorities are asking for help in finding the pair, but urging caution, saying contact law enforcement, but do not approach the suspect.