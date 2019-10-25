Felicity Huffman released from prison

(ABC News) — Actress Felicity Huffman was released from prison Friday after serving time for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

She served 11 days of an initial 14-day sentence, with her early release coming because of a Bureau of Prisons rule that allows for early release when the original end date is set to happen over a weekend or holiday. The Bureau of Prisons reports that her scheduled release date was set for Sunday, Oct. 27.

The “Desperate Housewives” star was sentenced to jail time as well as an order to pay a $30,000 fine, complete 250 hours of community service and serve one year of probation. These penalties came as a result of her guilty plea to fraud and conspiracy after paying someone $15,000 to correct and improve her daughter’s SAT exam.

Huffman, 56, was the first parent to be sentenced following her guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.