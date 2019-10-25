Parents sue California PD in the shooting death of their teenage son

(ABC News) — The family of a an unarmed teenager shot and killed as he ran from police say they are suing the Fresno, California Police Department. The video shows the 16-year-old being shot in Fresno, California, and the moments after officials say he was shot by pursuing officers in 2017.

Police say the teen was pulled over on suspicion of a homicide the day before the shooting. The video, 2 year later is just now being released.