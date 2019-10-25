Congressman Elijah Cummings’ funeral to feature Obama, Clintons, Pelosi and family

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., April 27, 2017.

(Julio Cortez/AP) Pallbearers carry the casket containing the body of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings ahead of his funeral at New Psalmist Baptist Church, Oct. 25, 2019, in Baltimore.

(Julio Cortez/AP) Pallbearers carry the casket containing the body of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings into the New Psalmist Baptist Church, Oct. 25, 2019, in Baltimore, ahead of his funeral.





BALTIMORE, M.D. (ABC News) – Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings will be laid to rest in his hometown of Baltimore Friday morning.

Cummings’ family and political dignitaries are scheduled to speak at his funeral, which is being held at the New Psalmist Baptist Church at 10 a.m.

Speakers are set to include former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Bishop Walter S. Thomas Jr. of New Psalmist will deliver the eulogy to honor the icon.

Cummings’ funeral comes a day after a ceremony in Washington, where he became the first African American lawmaker to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Washington lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and members of Cummings’ family filled Statuary Hall inside the Capitol to pay their respects to the long-serving congressman.

Democrats and Republicans put their differences aside as they remembered their colleague and close friend.

“For me, I was privileged enough to call him a dear friend. Some have classified it as an unexpected friendship, but for those of us that know Elijah, it’s not unexpected or surprising,” Republican Rep. Mark Meadows said of the revered Maryland congressman.

“Perhaps this place and this country would be better served with a few more unexpected friendships,” Meadows added. “I know I’ve been blessed by one.”

Up until his death, Cummings served as the House Oversight Committee Chair, where he was deeply involved with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Cummings died on Oct. 17 after complications with unspecified health challenges.

ABC’s John Parkinson contributed to this report.