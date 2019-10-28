Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival coming to the Famously Hot City in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Comedian Mike Epps brings “The Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival” to Colonial Life Arena on April 17 at 8pm.

Epps will lead the show with an all-star lineup including Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Gary Owen and Kountry Wayne.

The veteran entertainers will bring down the house with their sharp wit, unbridled humor and hysterical storytelling for a comedy show fans won’t want to miss!

Highly praised for his performance in the Netflix comedy “Dolemite Is My Name” starring opposite Eddie Murphy, Epps is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent. This summer, Epps released his latest standup special “Mike Epps: Only One Mike” (Netflix), and dropped his single “We Goin’ Out” feat. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown. Up next, Epps will be starring in the Netflix comedy series “The Upshaws” with Wanda Sykes, “The House Next Door,” sequel to the 2016 film “Meet The Blacks” and “Last Friday.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 AM. Prices range from $62-$128.

For information on how to purchase, visit www.FabulouslyFunny.com.