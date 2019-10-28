One arrested in deadly Newberry Co. shooting, leaving one dead

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — One man is charged and arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at the Hartford Community in Newberry early Sunday morning.

Kevin Holland, 25, of Pomaria, is facing charges for breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and attempted murder.

Holland is being held with no bond at the Newberry County Detention Center.

Investigators found information that Holland fired several rounds from a handgun in the parking lot of the community center following a fight that had taken place inside.

At this time, it is not known if those shots killed Jared Singley. Sheriff Foster said the investigation continues into the death of Singley and the wounding of another man during the shooting.

Deputies say around 2:00 am, law enforcement was called to the Hartford Community Center located on SC Highway 395 in the Hartford Section of Newberry County. An individual had rented the community center for a party. There were a large number of people at the party when an argument and scuffle took place. Several unknown participants in the fight along with other people went into a crowded parking lot, where several people began shooting.

The end result was one person being shot in the leg and the another receiving a fatal gunshot wound. The wounded individual was transported to an area trauma center due to the severity of the wound, according to deputies.

“There were several hundred people at this party,” said Sheriff Foster. “It is inconceivable that someone did not witness the shooting that took the life of Singley. Jared Singley was someone’s child, father, and friend. People should put themselves in the shoes of this family and understand how it feels to have a loved one snatched from them because of pure nonsense,” Foster continued. “Do the right thing and come forward to tell what happened. This is the only way we can get a handle on these horrible, senseless acts of violence,” Sheriff Foster concluded.

Sheriff Foster says more arrests are anticipated in this entire event.