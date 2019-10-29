Digital Content Producer

ABC Columbia has immediate opening for a Full Time Digital Content Producer.

ABC COLUMBIA NEWS, WOLO TV, is seeking a full time Digital Content Producer to join our news team. This position serves as a web developer and content manager for station news content. The qualified candidate should display great writing skills, news judgment and be proficient in social media and its applications for broadcast news television coverage. The Digital Content Producer is responsible for downloading video, uploading news content, editing, updating of news wires, streaming video and site management. Responsible for training and support for on-line content producers. Successful candidate will have a minimum of one year experience.

Qualification: Experience with WordPress, social networking sites, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Periscope. Journalism or Mass Communications degree preferred.

Send resume to:

Crysty Vaughan

News Director

ABC Columbia

5807 Shakespeare Rd

Columbia, SC 29223

You can also e-mail video clip and resume to cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

EOE

10/29/2019