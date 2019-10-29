Gamecocks AD responds to NCAA decision to allow student-athletes to profit on their name

(WOLO, ABC NEWS) – The NCAA board of governors broke with the long-held tradition of forbidding student-athletes from earning income Monday, by voting to consider the ability for those athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses.

Following the announcement, University of South Carolina Athletic Director, Ray Tanner released a statement:

“President Caslen and I talked following the NCAA board of governors announcement, and the University of South Carolina looks forward to joining with the Southeastern Conference and NCAA Division I to determine how to implement name, image and likeness benefits for our student-athletes. The University has a track record of offering services and opportunities to its student-athletes.”