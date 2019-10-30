1 dead in small plane crash at GA townhouses

By Christine Theodorou and Ella Torres

At least one person was killed after a small plane crashed into townhouses in DeKalb County, Georgia, on Wednesday, officials said.

Two people were aboard the aircraft, a Piper PA-28, at the time of the crash and one was confirmed to be dead, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley said at the scene.

The other person has not yet been accounted for, according to Bentley. There were no confirmed injuries at the townhouses, the fire captain said.

The crash happened not long after the plane took off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport around 10:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane barreled into a crawl space of the five-unit Clairmont Hills Townhouses, and a good chunk of the aircraft still remains inside the building, leaving crews currently unable to access the wreckage, Bentley said.

