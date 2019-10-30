Three dead and nine injured in shooting at Halloween party in California

LONG BEACH, C.A. (ABC News) – At least three people have been killed and nine more injured after a shooting at a home in Long Beach, California.

Authorities declared a mass casualty incident and said that they were responding to a crime scene where they discovered 3 dead males and 9 others injured, 5 of them seriously, outside a home next to a nail salon in downtown Long Beach just after 11 p.m on Tuesday night.

At 10:44 pm, @lbfirefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. 3 confirmed fatalities (adult males) 9 patients transported to local area hospitals. 5 immediate & 4 delayed. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/k8txxNqZfL — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) October 30, 2019

Jake Heflin of the Long Beach Fire Department told KABC that the shooting took place at a Halloween party and all patients transported may have been hit by gunfire. Heflin added that the suspects remain at large, although the exact number of suspects involved was not clear and a description was not available.

Multiple shell casings could allegedly be seen in the alley outside the home where the shooting took place which indicates that the shooting took place outside, according to ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC.

The number of suspects involved in the crime was undisclosed but authorities said they remain at large and that the motive of the shooting is currently unknown.