Divided House passes impeachment probe resolution

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks on the floor of the House during the debate on the impeachment resolution, Oct. 31, 2019, at the U.S. Capitol. ABC News


ABC News – The full House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to authorize the ongoing impeachment inquiry ahead of a showdown vote later in the day, taking a pivotal new step in the process to investigate President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The vote is the first time members of the House have formally gone on record to support or object to the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Just after the final vote is announced, Trump tweets, “The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!”

“With today’s vote, Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats have done nothing more than enshrine unacceptable violations of due process into House rules,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says in a statement. “The Democrats want to render a verdict without giving the Administration a chance to mount a defense. That is unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American.”

