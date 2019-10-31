Police: 3 dead, 9 injured during shooting at California Halloween party

(ABC News) — Long Beach police say these type of incidences are very complex, and there’s a lot more that authorities don’t know, than they do at this time.

What Long Beach California Police say they do know is that a Halloween party turned deadly after someone opened fire during the festivities. Officials say there were anywhere from 25 to 30 people attending the party, three of them, all males victims, were struck and killed. Another 9 were reportedly injured by the gunfire.

Police say a majority of the victims were not from the city of Long Beach, but say

“at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter.. when someone is here in our city it’s our job to hopefully keep you safe. That’s very important.”

According to a preliminary investigation, officials say it appears indicates the shooter or shooters that fired on party guests from the rear of the residents are unknown. Officials say at least one of the suspects has been described as a man wearing dark clothing, but police say they are having a hard time getting a better description because , like many of the guests he was wearing a costume and his face was concealed.

The Long Beach Fire Department posted the following tweet on social media from the scene of the deadly shooting:

At 10:44 pm, @lbfirefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. 3 confirmed fatalities (adult males) 9 patients transported to local area hospitals. 5 immediate & 4 delayed. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/k8txxNqZfL — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) October 30, 2019

The suspect is believed to have fled in the dark colored vehicle, and police say it is unknown if any additional suspects were involved in the shooting. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.