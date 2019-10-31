Tipster leads to the safe return 14 yo missing for nearly 10 days

(ABC News) —A call from a tipster led investigators to find a 14-year-old Virginia girl who had been missing for almost 10 days, according to authorities.

Isabel Shae Hicks had last been seen Oct. 21 at her home in Bumpass, Virginia, about 40 miles north of Richmond, police said. She was found Wednesday night after a caller in Caroline County called the sheriff’s office, which led to a pursuit, authorities told reporters in a press conference Thursday.

She “appeared unharmed,” according to authorities. In a statement read by Louisa County Sheriff Maj. Donald Lowe, her family described her time away as the “hardest time of our lives,” adding, “She is at home. She’s tired and overwhelmed by everything.”

Lowe and FBI Special Agent in Charge Neil Mathison credited the media with getting the word out to find her and the community, who called in with more than 400 tips.

Police had previously said she was believed to be traveling with Bruce Lynch, who was taken into police custody when Hicks was found late Wednesday. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle the two were in was stopped in Caroline County, north of Richmond, “after a pursuit.”

He was spotted by an eyewitness with the teen in Hanover County on Monday and police previously said they feared the eighth-grader could be in extreme danger.