Jeopardy host Alex Trebek posts PSA to raise pancreatic cancer awareness

(ABC NEWS) — Jeopardy host Alex Trebek may be battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but the 79 year old game show host shows no signs of giving up , or slowing down.

Trebek who first released his stage 4 cancer diagnosis back in March, has released a PSA to bring awareness to the disease Just ahead of ‘World Pancreatic Day’ which begins next month.

Trebeck who has been very candid with viewers, fans and other battling the disease, says he “only wishes he knew (about his diagnosis) earlier and recognized the signs.

Trebek talks about those warning signs of the disease so that others can have the information he says he wish he knew before now.

ABC’s Diane Macedo has more.