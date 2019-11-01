Woman requires stitches after she says a razor was in daughter’s Halloween candy

Colerain Township, OH (CNN) — Police in Ohio are investigating a trick filled treat.

According to authorities, a razo blade was discovered in Halloween candy handed out last night. Officials say the parents turned the entire collection of sweets over to police.

Two of the reports that were made came from two victims officials say had been out trick-or-treating in the neighborhood together, but have no idea where it may have come from since they walked on 5 to 6 different streets.

Ohio police say one of the woman had to get stitche to after cutting herself as she was inspecting her child’s candy.

ABC Columbia checked with Columbia Police Department, as well as the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and both say there have been no reports of any incidents here.