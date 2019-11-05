Consumer: Vegetable products recalled due to potential Listeria

(CNN) (WOLO)–We have a consumer recall on veggies.

More than one hundred vegetable products are being recalled because of possible Listeria concerns.

According to the FDA, the products affected have a ‘Best if Enjoyed by’ date of October 11, 2019 to November 16,

They include varieties such as Mann’s, and Del Monte. They were sold at various stores, including Kroger, according to the FDA website.

A notification was issued by the FDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for possible contamination of listeria bacteria called mono-cyto-genes.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses.

We have a link to the recalled products. According to the FDA, the products affected have a “Best If Enjoyed By” date of October 11, 2019 to November 16, 2019. Here’s a list of products https://mannpackingproductlist11-2019.usExternal Link Disclaimer and https://mannpackingproductlist11-2019.ca