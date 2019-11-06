Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all lanes on I-26 west near Exit 108
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked on I-26 west after a tractor-trailer overturned.
Troopers say the incident happened around 5:30 this morning on I-26 west near Exit 108 & Bush River Road overpass.
According to Columbia Fire Department officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a local hospital.
Authorities say they have no time frame of when the road will be open.
Officials say avoid I-26 west this morning as the clean-up of the incident continues.
