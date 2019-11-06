Rep. Schiff announces public impeachment hearings to begin next week

By Katherine Faulders and Benjamin Siegel

ABC News – Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democrat leading the House impeachment probe, announced Wednesday that the first open hearings will be held next week as the Democrats continue with the public phase of their investigation.

The move marks a significant ramping up of the impeachment inquiry. Schiff said the hearings would be an opportunity for the American people to judge for themselves.

Schiff said the House Intelligence Committee would hear from the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Ambassador William Taylor on Wednesday Nov. 13, as well as from Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent.Then, on Friday Nov. 15, the committee is scheduled to hear from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Schiff said the American people will be able to learn first-hand what the witnesses have to say and to assess their credibility.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Alisa Wiersema contributed to this report.

