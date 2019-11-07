Deputies update investigation in two recent murders

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says three people are in custody for three recent murders.

Deputies say Aaron Evans, 44, and Simeon Miller, 25, were arrested on Nov. 6, on murder charges for the murder of Joshua Peterson, 28, last Friday.

Investigators say Peterson was targeted by Miller and Evans after Peterson left a court appearance in downtown Columbia.

According to deputies, Miller and Evans followed Peterson until he dropped someone off in the Dentsville area. Once they knew Peterson was driving alone, they shot at his car while he was driving on Two Notch Rd.

Deputies say Peterson got out of his car and called for help. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

In a separate incident, deputies charged Anthony Williams, 27. with the murder of Richard Patterson, 31. Williams was serving time in the S.C. Department of Corrections for an unrelated case out of Florence County.

Deputies say Williams and Patterson had an ongoing dispute, which escalated into a shooting on May 5th on Bluff Rd.