One killed, two injured in shooting at a Church’s Chicken in California, police say

(Courtesy: @SanDiegoPD/Twitter) Suspect's light blue Sedan.

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP) San Diego police officers seal off the area around a Church's Chicken restaurant in San Diego, California, Nov. 6, 2019.

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP) San Diego police officers begin questioning witnesses after a shooting at a Church's Chicken restaurant in San Diego, California, Nov. 6, 2019.





SAN DIEGO, C.A. (ABC News) – At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a Church’s Chicken in San Diego on Wednesday night.

The incident began when a customer got into an argument with employees at the fast-food chain’s location in San Diego’s Otay Mesa West neighborhood.

The customer then took out a handgun and opened fire inside the restaurant, killing an employee and wounding two others, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene in a light blue sedan and is still at large, police said.

Authorities have released an image of his vehicle.

The suspect is described as a tall black man in his 30’s who was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt and a blue Chargers beanie, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.