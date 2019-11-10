SC Statehouse Christmas tree to arrive Tuesday in Columbia

Associated Press,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It’s about to look a lot more like Christmas at the South Carolina Statehouse.

The Columbia Garden Club said the state Christmas tree will arrive in front of the Statehouse on Tuesday morning.

First lady Peggy McMaster will speak along with members of the club after the tree arrives.

Then the garden club will start decorating.

